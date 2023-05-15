- Updated Ren'Py engine to 8.1.0, the latest version. This should hopefully fix some issues on Mac + Steam Deck. (Some audio volume mixing has also changed as a result.)
- Fixed a huge amount of typos and lines that were inaccurate to the voice acting.
- Finished Russian and Spanish translations. Progress on Polish.
Slimy Sextet update for 15 May 2023
Prerelease 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Slimy Sextet - Demo Content Depot 1189071
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Fullgame Patch Depot 1189072
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Lib Windows Depot 1189073
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Lib Mac Depot 1189074
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Lib Linux Depot 1189075
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update