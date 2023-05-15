 Skip to content

Slimy Sextet update for 15 May 2023

Prerelease 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11238090

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Ren'Py engine to 8.1.0, the latest version. This should hopefully fix some issues on Mac + Steam Deck. (Some audio volume mixing has also changed as a result.)
  • Fixed a huge amount of typos and lines that were inaccurate to the voice acting.
  • Finished Russian and Spanish translations. Progress on Polish.

Slimy Sextet - Demo Content Depot 1189071
Slimy Sextet - Fullgame Patch Depot 1189072
Slimy Sextet - Lib Windows Depot 1189073
Slimy Sextet - Lib Mac Depot 1189074
Slimy Sextet - Lib Linux Depot 1189075
