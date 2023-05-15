 Skip to content

Code Red update for 15 May 2023

Update Notes May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11238036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Steam version to support cross-play with upcoming Android release.

Minor bug fixes and optimisations included.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2153741 Depot 2153741
  • Loading history…
