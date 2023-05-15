Patch 0.4.2.3

Changes:

Added audio settings to adjust music and sound effects separately.

Completely rewrote audio system behind the scenes. You likely won't see any immediate improvements, however this will make it much easier to fix audio overlapping issues in future updates.

Added rarity colors to borders of equipped items/mods/projectiles.

Made drops offset their positions randomly.

Fixes:

Fixed achievements involving killing enemies with a specific item equipped not working.

Fixed armor break only stacking once.

Fixed status effects that apply multiple stacks simultaneously only applying once.

Fixed status effects with more stack applications then remaining stacks to cap not applying at all.

Fixed spells duplicating status effects behind the scenes.

Unless we need to push some more fixes in the meantime, the next update should contain significant balance changes and some new content, so look forward to that!