 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Together update for 15 May 2023

May Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11237905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This month's update improves the search function, and fixes some bugs. Here are the details:

  • The search function now shows matching results from Puzzle Together's whole puzzle library, not just the collection of AI generated images. Also, the AI images that it does show are higher quality than before.

  • Fixed an issue with the database that would cause problems connecting to the game each day sometime between 4am and 8am EST, for about 20 minutes. It could also cause disconnections and issues keeping track of stats and progress throughout the day.

Changed files in this update

Puzzle Together Windows Depot 1478221
  • Loading history…
Puzzle Together Mac Depot 1478222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link