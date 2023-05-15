May Update

This month's update improves the search function, and fixes some bugs. Here are the details:
The search function now shows matching results from Puzzle Together's whole puzzle library, not just the collection of AI generated images. Also, the AI images that it does show are higher quality than before.
Fixed an issue with the database that would cause problems connecting to the game each day sometime between 4am and 8am EST, for about 20 minutes. It could also cause disconnections and issues keeping track of stats and progress throughout the day.
