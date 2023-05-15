New Exciting Update for Combat Troops VR: Expanding the Battle Experience!

Share · View all patches · Build 11237837 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Community,

I hope this message finds you well and excited for some thrilling news! I'm thrilled to announce a significant update now live in the game. It brings a variety of new features, improvements, and bug fixes designed to enhance your immersive combat experience.

Here's a comprehensive look at what's new:

34 New Achievements: Dive into a new set of challenges with 34 additional achievements to unlock. Let's see who can collect them all first!

Head-Bobbing Toggle: Understanding that VR can be intense for some players, I've added an option to turn off head-bobbing, ensuring a more comfortable VR experience for everyone.

Improved Rifle Grabbing Animations: The animations for grabbing rifles' forearms and grips have been enhanced, providing a more lifelike handling experience.

New Rail Mount for Rifles: A new rail mount has been introduced, making the attachment of a red dot sight with scope to your rifle more seamless than ever.

Ragdoll Improvements: The ragdoll physics have been fine-tuned to add an extra layer of realism to your gameplay.

No Return for Unpinned Grenades: Once you've pulled that pin and thrown the grenade, there's no going back! Unpinned grenades will no longer return to your inventory.

Enhanced GPS Device: The GPS device on your forearm has been upgraded, providing improved navigation and usability.

Bug Fixes: I've worked hard to address various bugs related to weapons and magazines, aiming to deliver a smoother gameplay experience.

New Kill Stats: Keep track of your combat prowess with new statistics for different types of kills.

Physics-Based Material Improvements for Supply Base Map: The material physics on the Supply Base map have been revamped for an even more immersive battlefield experience.

C4 Reactive to Bullet Hits: Now, C4 explosives will detonate upon being hit by bullets, introducing a new tactical layer to your gameplay.

Other Fixes and Enhancements: I've made numerous other improvements and fixes to provide the best VR combat experience possible.

I am deeply grateful for your continued support and feedback as I strive to make Combat Troops VR even better. Enjoy the new features, and I can't wait to see you on the battlefield!

Join our Discord community to become more involved in the development of the game. Share your experiences, ask questions, and provide feedback and suggestions directly to the development team. Your contributions are valuable to us as we continue to improve and grow the game.

https://discord.gg/EUJMYejYtS

Best regards,

Robert

Combat Troops VR Developer