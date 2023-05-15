Hi, water sabotage, drink action and thirst core mechanics are done, but there will be no drinkable objects for now as those would make water sabotage useless. I think I will finally setup the discord server for better feedback.
Added features:
- Water sabotage core mechanic
- Thirsty core mechanic
- Water source objects(all sinks)
- Drink action on water source objects
- Some bugs fixes
Planned features:
- Match options (Match time, Max hunger/Thirst, etc...)
- Health regeneration(Passive regeneration and maybe a medkit)
- More animations
- Door lock system overhaul(Bedroom doors can only be locked/unlocked by the bedroom owner)
Changed files in this update