 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Murder Next Room Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11237681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, water sabotage, drink action and thirst core mechanics are done, but there will be no drinkable objects for now as those would make water sabotage useless. I think I will finally setup the discord server for better feedback.

Added features:

  • Water sabotage core mechanic
  • Thirsty core mechanic
  • Water source objects(all sinks)
  • Drink action on water source objects
  • Some bugs fixes

Planned features:

  • Match options (Match time, Max hunger/Thirst, etc...)
  • Health regeneration(Passive regeneration and maybe a medkit)
  • More animations
  • Door lock system overhaul(Bedroom doors can only be locked/unlocked by the bedroom owner)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158231 Depot 2158231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link