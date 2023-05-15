 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Updates for v0.9.102

Hello,

This update has quite a lot of changes since the last build. There are too many to list out but thought I'd mention the biggest ones:

  • Added proper translations for Spanish, French, and German.
  • Added full support for a controller on all screens and menus (specifically using the D-Pad for cursor navigation).
  • Added various quality settings that impact the performance of the game.
  • Updated how saving work (no longer using external files).
  • A lot of bug fixes.

More to come!

Thanks,

Larry

