Updates for v0.9.102

Hello,
This update has quite a lot of changes since the last build. There are too many to list out but thought I'd mention the biggest ones:
- Added proper translations for Spanish, French, and German.
- Added full support for a controller on all screens and menus (specifically using the D-Pad for cursor navigation).
- Added various quality settings that impact the performance of the game.
- Updated how saving work (no longer using external files).
- A lot of bug fixes.
More to come!
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update