Updates for v0.9.102

Build 11237660 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

This update has quite a lot of changes since the last build. There are too many to list out but thought I'd mention the biggest ones:

Added proper translations for Spanish, French, and German.

Added full support for a controller on all screens and menus (specifically using the D-Pad for cursor navigation).

Added various quality settings that impact the performance of the game.

Updated how saving work (no longer using external files).

A lot of bug fixes.

More to come!

Thanks,

Larry