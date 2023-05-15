- fixed Emplacement counters to be properly not allowed in Building or Huts hexes.
- Battle Generator: fixed a bug where the purchase units button could be clicked multiple times, causing duplicate units and other undesirable effects.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 15 May 2023
15 May 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update