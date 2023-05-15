Release note for 13/05/2023

Hi everyone, we are bringing some good news for you today: in this update, we have to you some fixed bugs, improving the game feel, and English support
This update contains a lot of changes from bugs of current versions, some of them are related to the area of interaction with NPC - Added complete support for english language.
[Gameplay]
- Added new animation for Anto when she is aiming
- Fixed bug when a bullet hit a lever plays the activation sound a lot of times instead of only one time
- Improved the area of interaction with items, objects and NPCs, now you donÂ´t have to stay so close to them to interact
- Fixed some quests where when you complete the objective it is not marked on completed tasks
- Fixed the train scene when train arrives or leaves in which Anto and Grandpa keeps outside of the train
- Fixed bug of the camera missing when we back to the train
- Fixed icons of NPCs when we are in a conversation and the icon show an icon of another NPC
- Improved feedback when selecting and pressing buttons in the HUD
- Improved art for confirmation screen of leaving game
[English support]
- Added complete english support to the quests, objectives, diary items names and descriptions, credits, conversations subtitles, level selector screen and other elements.
If you found any issue or you have recommendations to improve this game let know us in the discussion section.
Thank you all for the support.
