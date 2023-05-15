Release note for 13/05/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11237489 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 20:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, we are bringing some good news for you today: in this update, we have to you some fixed bugs, improving the game feel, and English support

This update contains a lot of changes from bugs of current versions, some of them are related to the area of interaction with NPC - Added complete support for english language.

[Gameplay]

Added new animation for Anto when she is aiming

Fixed bug when a bullet hit a lever plays the activation sound a lot of times instead of only one time

Improved the area of interaction with items, objects and NPCs, now you donÂ´t have to stay so close to them to interact

Fixed some quests where when you complete the objective it is not marked on completed tasks

Fixed the train scene when train arrives or leaves in which Anto and Grandpa keeps outside of the train

Fixed bug of the camera missing when we back to the train

Fixed icons of NPCs when we are in a conversation and the icon show an icon of another NPC

Improved feedback when selecting and pressing buttons in the HUD

Improved art for confirmation screen of leaving game

[English support]

Added complete english support to the quests, objectives, diary items names and descriptions, credits, conversations subtitles, level selector screen and other elements.

If you found any issue or you have recommendations to improve this game let know us in the discussion section.

Thank you all for the support.