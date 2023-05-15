The Game of Fourtune 1.4.0.0

Hey folks, hope you had a great weekend! Let's get right into what this new patch has to offer!

Epilogue stories 3 and 4 are now available!

Missing Gallery CGs will show hints + tooltips after completing the game

Flowchart game nodes now always display the game name once you've completed that node, so it should be easier to find a specific game

Certain character Profiles now show a bit of extra information once their Special Notes are unlocked

Top-left game has gotten a bit of a facelift

Edits, typo fixes, commas

Minor UI/UX tweaks

Misc bugfixes, including:

-Epilogue CGs should always appear in the Gallery now

-Voice blips should no longer infinitely repeat if you skip to a choice too quickly before they finished playing (usually for Flowchart jumps)

As with all updates, there is the potential for errors and bugs that we didn't catch. If you run into anything game-breaking, let us know!

Good Luck and Good Fourtune!