The Game of Fourtune update for 15 May 2023

The Game of Fourtune 1.4.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11237456

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks, hope you had a great weekend! Let's get right into what this new patch has to offer!

  • Epilogue stories 3 and 4 are now available!
  • Missing Gallery CGs will show hints + tooltips after completing the game
  • Flowchart game nodes now always display the game name once you've completed that node, so it should be easier to find a specific game
  • Certain character Profiles now show a bit of extra information once their Special Notes are unlocked
  • Top-left game has gotten a bit of a facelift
  • Edits, typo fixes, commas
  • Minor UI/UX tweaks
  • Misc bugfixes, including:
  • -Epilogue CGs should always appear in the Gallery now
  • -Voice blips should no longer infinitely repeat if you skip to a choice too quickly before they finished playing (usually for Flowchart jumps)

As with all updates, there is the potential for errors and bugs that we didn't catch. If you run into anything game-breaking, let us know!

Good Luck and Good Fourtune!

