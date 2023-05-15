 Skip to content

Across The Void update for 15 May 2023

Nerfs Everywhere!

Share · View all patches · Build 11237444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed normal mobs ability to spam their range/special attacks.
They will now choose one out of their arsenal to use before their range goes on cooldown.
Archers also got nerfed. The bleed they applied did way too much damage late game, it deals 60% less damage and base damage from their arrows are down 20%.
There was something causing a crash every now and again. Hopefully I addressed it. ːsteamthumbsupː

