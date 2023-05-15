Nerfs Everywhere!

Removed normal mobs ability to spam their range/special attacks.

They will now choose one out of their arsenal to use before their range goes on cooldown.

Archers also got nerfed. The bleed they applied did way too much damage late game, it deals 60% less damage and base damage from their arrows are down 20%.

There was something causing a crash every now and again. Hopefully I addressed it. ːsteamthumbsupː