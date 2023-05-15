-Fixed an issue where the Dragon Plate Shield was considered a body slot not a shield slot

-Fixed an issue with Ramona's side quest when Axel gives you equipment the game not displaying it correctly

-Fixed an issue with the coffin key not breaking on use as it should

-Fixed an issue with Frozen Swords not targeting all enemies as should

-Minor armor adjustments and balances

-Legendary Mobs now have a small chance of dropping a strong item