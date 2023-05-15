 Skip to content

Torches of Fate update for 15 May 2023

v1.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 11237436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where the Dragon Plate Shield was considered a body slot not a shield slot
-Fixed an issue with Ramona's side quest when Axel gives you equipment the game not displaying it correctly
-Fixed an issue with the coffin key not breaking on use as it should
-Fixed an issue with Frozen Swords not targeting all enemies as should
-Minor armor adjustments and balances
-Legendary Mobs now have a small chance of dropping a strong item

