-Fixed an issue where the Dragon Plate Shield was considered a body slot not a shield slot
-Fixed an issue with Ramona's side quest when Axel gives you equipment the game not displaying it correctly
-Fixed an issue with the coffin key not breaking on use as it should
-Fixed an issue with Frozen Swords not targeting all enemies as should
-Minor armor adjustments and balances
-Legendary Mobs now have a small chance of dropping a strong item
Torches of Fate update for 15 May 2023
v1.0.13
