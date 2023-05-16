HROT IS OUT NOW

Dear attendees,

We have convened here to commemorate our latest, albeit modest, collective triumph.

Allow me to commence by expressing my profound gratitude to all of you who have, through your active participation and unwavering commitment, contributed to the advancement of this remarkable endeavor. Your unwavering support, unwavering trust, and invaluable feedback have not gone unnoticed.

Furthermore, I wish to extend my tremendous appreciation to the indefatigable Discord community. Without your tireless dedication and ceaseless efforts, our mutual objectives would have remained beyond our grasp. I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the arduous toil you undertake day in and day out.

I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the creators of online content, whose videos and streams on social media platforms serve as a beacon of inspiration for our younger generations. Your tireless endeavors constitute the very essence of our future and the development of our progeny.

Let us not overlook those who have generously shared their thoughts and experiences regarding this game through Steam reviews. Together, we forge a community founded upon the principles of collaboration and collective wisdom.

Lastly, but certainly not least, I wish to express my gratitude to the denizens of Twitter for their invaluable contributions. Your enthusiastic retweets and impassioned expressions of opinion contribute to the creation of a society wherein every voice is heard.

I extend my sincerest thanks for your unwavering loyalty, and I fervently hope that we shall continue our triumphant march forward, constructing brighter horizons for all who dwell in this noble pursuit.

Spytihněv

https://store.steampowered.com/app/824600/HROT/