Hotfix Patch 5/15

Hi everyone! We're going to be rapidly patching the game over the next few days as any issues get reported over on our Discord (be sure to post there if you have any issues- we're actively monitoring that server!)

Here's what's patched so far:

Fixed issue when trying to skip certain cutscenes

Fixed rare issue where players would see a black screen upon starting up a new game (you can now bypass it via Escape). We are looking into the rare video issues for some users now.

Keybinding no longer causes the game to crash.

Fixed some overlapping audio issues.

Fixed some recipe names staying on the End of Day screen in Moraine.

You can always roll back to the previous version via the beta branches if you experience any issues. Thank you for all the support!