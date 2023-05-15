 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 15 May 2023

Online Metaverse

Share · View all patches · Build 11237265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can create your own avatar for story mode and online now! We are one of the first games to accomplish this and we are very excited to announce the first Parts Unknown online event on 5/20/2023
We will be sharing more details soon. We also expanded the map and fixed the vehicle mechanics for online mode!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
