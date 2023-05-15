You can create your own avatar for story mode and online now! We are one of the first games to accomplish this and we are very excited to announce the first Parts Unknown online event on 5/20/2023
We will be sharing more details soon. We also expanded the map and fixed the vehicle mechanics for online mode!
Parts Unknown update for 15 May 2023
Online Metaverse
