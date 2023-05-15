 Skip to content

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11237218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lighting in Centarville
  • Fixed slow toppling of destructible trees

Changed files in this update

