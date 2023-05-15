Battle Bands Early Access Patch #26

Regardless of whether or not you've ever had to knock on wood, you're now listening to Riff Radio!

This patch includes a brand new Reign and is also a follow up maintenance patch for Patch #25, so it includes bug and balance fixes as well.

Mighty Mighty Good Boys:

They are the Best Boys and now they reign over Riff City! Build up your protection as Rude boys spill into the streets and wreck all your defense to get even more hype in this dog filled reign.

11 New Gear to dig up.

4 New Moments to chew on.

5 New Player Cards to scratch that itch.

Balance Changes:

"Goo Fighters" card "Oozing Lick" now gives 2 more protection and 1 fewer hype.

"Goo Fighters" now start with a few "Goobling" card in all tour levels.

"Bardbarians" card "Rage Released" no longer ends opposing bands song section.

"Freetos Four Piece" Tour Level 1 no longer has "Snackrifical Sharing" Tour Level 5 has 1 fewer energy.

"Destiny Lick" now has all bandmembers draw 2 of seven.

"Waking Beat" weights shifted to make it less likely for bots to harm their own band.

"Leading Kick Drum" Weights shifted to work better.

"Mimicking Hook" and similar Weights shifted to work better.

"Groovin' With The Beat" and similar cards Weights shifted to work better.

"Reckless Prep" and "Reverbing Lick" Weights shifted to work better.

"Well Thrown Sticks" weights adjusted.

"Nice Note From Mum" weights adjusted.

Some Bummers now are more likely to be played by bots when winning.

"Play Harder" now more likely to be played by bots when the band is winning.

"Shred" gives +1 Protection

"Genius Opener" gives +1 Protection.

"Enticing Lick" gives +2 Protection, 1 fewer hype.

"Well Forgotten Lick" now gives no hype and 2 protection on play.

"Deeply Forgotten Lick" now gives no hype and 2 protection on play.

"Interpretive Interlude" gives + 2 more protection and 3 less hype on complete. "Speedy" upgrade replaced with "Burning"

"Happy Melody" no longer gives hype, now gives +2 protection.

"Expecting Taps" no longer gives hype, now +1 more protection.

"Sacrificial" Upgrade added (+3 protection on Sweep) to "Acquaintance" "Buddy" "Production Manager" and "Loyal Heckler"

"Loyal Heckler" no longer has "Enthusiastic" upgrade.

"Acquaintance" no longer has "Losing It" upgrade.

"Soothing Melody" and "Peaceful Interlude" upgrade "Happy" replaced with "Safe"

"Wary" Upgraded added to "Quick Beat" adds +1 protection on muck.

"Quick Beat" upgrades "Mean" and "Heavy" replaced with "Fierce" and "Wary"

Bug and Quality of Life Fixes:

No longer defaults to guitarists hand on reload.

Yellow Submarine moment issues fixed.

Issues with a single bot and three human players fixed.

"Shake It Off" discard hype now displays properly.

Final Arena Props now load properly.

Added Unlock levels to more advanced Reign specific cards.

Added Highlighting of bandmates before selecting them to see their hands.

Fixed an issue related to bots getting stuck waiting for players to play something or give energy.

Giving energy no longer automatically switches players hand view to that of the bandmate they gave energy to.

Tutorial issue with new quick riff fixes.

