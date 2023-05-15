-Fixed black screen after acquiring Ruffbud right before sun sets
-Fixed grammar mistake on CROSS Mission 8
-Fixed apartment building teleporting to wrong map
-Fixed skipping days glitch
-Fixed Time Tesseract not subtracting Units
Sea of Choices update for 15 May 2023
Patch for May 15th
