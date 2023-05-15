Solo Player Added

Player can now play alone vs waves of enemies
Bug fix :
-Fix a bug with units stop autoattacking when they had a target.
- The mouse overlay now displays if a unit will attack or move
Added a cancel button to cancel unit production
