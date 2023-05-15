 Skip to content

Castle War update for 15 May 2023

Solo Player Added

Player can now play alone vs waves of enemies

Bug fix :
-Fix a bug with units stop autoattacking when they had a target.

  • The mouse overlay now displays if a unit will attack or move

Added a cancel button to cancel unit production

