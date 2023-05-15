Hotfix - May 15th 2023

Changelog:
- Fix game crashing when constructing a building
- Fix ladder units still placing ladders after sallying out
- Fix being able to sally out before nav mesh finishes generating
- Fix units getting stuck in gate when sallying out
