Voor de kroon update for 15 May 2023

Hotfix - May 15th 2023

Changelog:

  • Fix game crashing when constructing a building
  • Fix ladder units still placing ladders after sallying out
  • Fix being able to sally out before nav mesh finishes generating
  • Fix units getting stuck in gate when sallying out

