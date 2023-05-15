 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 15 May 2023

Content update! New hero, skills, and more.

Build 11237100

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added hero: 'Gunslinger'.
  • Added skills: 'Revolver', 'Dynamite', 'Cards'.
  • Made 'Entangle' slightly weaker.
  • Made the bombers challenge spawn more bombers.
  • Made 'Bladedancer' weapons slightly stronger.
  • Added creatures: 'Fallen' (in 'Ancient Ruins' stage), 'Horse' (mount for a new hero).
  • Made 'Frozen Ground' freezing effect longer and consistent.
  • Added apperance change effect to Blademaster if he learn 'Light Blade' to a level higher than 'Dark Blade'. Also added a tail in dark mode.
  • Upgraded build to .net 7.0.
  • Increased 'Fireball' and 'Bubbles' damage.
  • Made the 'Obelisk' and 'Travel East' missions slightly easier.

