- Added hero: 'Gunslinger'.
- Added skills: 'Revolver', 'Dynamite', 'Cards'.
- Made 'Entangle' slightly weaker.
- Made the bombers challenge spawn more bombers.
- Made 'Bladedancer' weapons slightly stronger.
- Added creatures: 'Fallen' (in 'Ancient Ruins' stage), 'Horse' (mount for a new hero).
- Made 'Frozen Ground' freezing effect longer and consistent.
- Added apperance change effect to Blademaster if he learn 'Light Blade' to a level higher than 'Dark Blade'. Also added a tail in dark mode.
- Upgraded build to .net 7.0.
- Increased 'Fireball' and 'Bubbles' damage.
- Made the 'Obelisk' and 'Travel East' missions slightly easier.
HellEscape update for 15 May 2023
Content update! New hero, skills, and more.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2135031 Depot 2135031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update