 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fourteen Fiends update for 15 May 2023

Doug's Deadly Dungeon!

Share · View all patches · Build 11237084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Doug's Deadly Dungeon! DX3 mode now added. 

Earn gold by winning rounds in the main game, use that gold to enter Doug's Dungeon, explore the dungeons, upgrade weapons & armor at Smelt the Blacksmith, defeat the Scorn Souls at the end of each dungeon to earn achievements and loot! 
Thanks for supporting 14F! 
If you have time please feel free to leave a review of the game, it would help me out a lot! 

Play through of the First Dungeon

Also be sure to Wishlist and follow Forty Foes! 

A 4 player local Beat 'em up which takes place in the same world as 14 Fiends! 
40F on Steam

Forty Foes early gameplay

Follow Monster Robot on twitter

Thanks for playing 
-Ash 
Monster Robot Studios
 -Games for Humans-

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357672 Depot 2357672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link