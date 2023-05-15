Share · View all patches · Build 11237084 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Doug's Deadly Dungeon! DX3 mode now added.

Earn gold by winning rounds in the main game, use that gold to enter Doug's Dungeon, explore the dungeons, upgrade weapons & armor at Smelt the Blacksmith, defeat the Scorn Souls at the end of each dungeon to earn achievements and loot!

Play through of the First Dungeon



Forty Foes early gameplay



