- Added new events (very rare, but not a problem to witness by a real tree)
- Sound fixes (looping of some BG sounds was broken)
- Performance minor improvements
You Are Tre update for 15 May 2023
Patch 0.93 is Here!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404611 Depot 2404611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update