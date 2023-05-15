 Skip to content

You Are Tre update for 15 May 2023

Patch 0.93 is Here!

Build 11237056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new events (very rare, but not a problem to witness by a real tree)
  • Sound fixes (looping of some BG sounds was broken)
  • Performance minor improvements

