Outer Space: War Gears update for 15 May 2023

Build 40

Build 11237054

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes

  • Added FOV option and changed default FOV.
  • Physics performance optimizations.
  • New graphics default.
  • Fix exposure dropping to a low value.
  • Various other fixes & optimizations.

