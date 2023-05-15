KAKUDO - Update 1.0.0.8

A new patch for KAKUDO is here!
Release version: 1.0.0.8
Changelog
- Increment version to 1.0.0.7 to 1.0.0.8
- General optimization of the game
- Fix the end of the credits
- Fix some footsteps not looping correctly
See you soon!
- Maxim
