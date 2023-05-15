 Skip to content

KAKUDO update for 15 May 2023

KAKUDO - Update 1.0.0.8

Build 11237050

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch for KAKUDO is here!

Release version: 1.0.0.8

Changelog

  • Increment version to 1.0.0.7 to 1.0.0.8
  • General optimization of the game
  • Fix the end of the credits
  • Fix some footsteps not looping correctly

See you soon!

  • Maxim

