Endless Dark update for 15 May 2023

Patch 0.5.4-ea notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a softlock bug where on a new profile you would not have any module slots to install Radiation Hardening in during Contingency
  • Fixed an audio playlist issue that resulted in high psychosis music almost never playing
  • Various typos and other fixes

