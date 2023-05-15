- Fixed a softlock bug where on a new profile you would not have any module slots to install Radiation Hardening in during Contingency
- Fixed an audio playlist issue that resulted in high psychosis music almost never playing
- Various typos and other fixes
Endless Dark update for 15 May 2023
Patch 0.5.4-ea notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
