Carnival of Gods: Oppression update for 15 May 2023

UI Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11236909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the sentece in the quest completion UI for a failed quest to properly appear on a single line.
  • Fixed the word "Fog" with "Lighting" inside the Setting Menu under the Video Settings.

