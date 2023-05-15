- Fixed the sentece in the quest completion UI for a failed quest to properly appear on a single line.
- Fixed the word "Fog" with "Lighting" inside the Setting Menu under the Video Settings.
Carnival of Gods: Oppression update for 15 May 2023
UI Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
