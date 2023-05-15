Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 83607

Hello and welcome to an exciting and fun-filled update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a small one with mod fixes and new units, plus the new Return of Rome DLC – all releasing tomorrow, May 16!
◆ UPDATE 83607◆
### Game
#### Audio
* All regional Trade Carts now use the appropriate sound effects.
* Thirisadai receives the firing sound.
* When clicking Start Game in a SP/MP lobby, the Civilization Jingle will no longer overlap with Lobby or In-Game Music.
* Taunts now correctly reduce the volume of music for the duration of them playing.
#### UI
* Dying economy units can no longer be counted as workers or idle.
* Turbo Mode state is now displayed in the standard game Objectives.
* The tooltip for Monument victory banner now displays the correct text.
* Formation buttons are no longer displayed if in the current unit selection there is only one formation-supporting unit.
#### Hotkeys
* Readded Change Weapon hotkey entry to Unit Commands group.
### Return of Rome
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/8fe30ca896e8740157cf89c9a8022bde74cd1ea1.jpg)
#### Build Spotlight
##### New Civilization
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/39a0578aaaad976554587969577060b2c21ab737.png)](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/f040f39ea950ff1c4ce31cadf3256b3b82297861.png)
###### Lac Viet
**Building Set:** East Asian
Archer Civilization
**Bonuses**
* Foragers gather 20% faster
* Military units created 25% faster
* Archery Range units +2 Melee Armor
**Team Bonus:** Houses and farms build 50% faster
**Missing technologies:** Aristocracy, Mysticism, Polytheism, Afterlife, Fanaticism, Monotheism, Chain Mail Infantry, Tower Shield, Siegecraft, Engineering, Urbanization.
**Missing units:** Phalangite, Legion, Camel Rider, Cataphract, Helepolis, Ballista Tower, Fire Galley, Juggernaut
##### New Game Mode
* D3
* This rule set reduces rush tactics and allows players to start their early game more robustly, only allowing fighting with a single unit until entering the Bronze Age, ensuring players reach later Ages for equal battles. This rule set also bans walls and towers, making for exciting match ups later in the game.
* New lobby settings
##### New Technologies
* City Watch: 300f – Bronze Age/Government Center – All Buildings +3 LoS
* Conscription: 450f 250g – Iron Age/Government Center – All units trained 25% faster
* Urbanization: 350w 150s – Iron Age/Government Center – Houses provide double population space (from 4 → 8)
* Theocracy: 400g – replaces Sacrifice – Only one priest must rest after a successful conversion.
##### Ranked Available in Return of Rome
> Ranked lobbies and leaderboards will be available in _Return of Rome_.
