Patch Notes 1.0.16.27

Mounts
- Fixed issue where a mount passenger could dismount into houses.
Balance
- Starfall doesn't get placed at caster on Spell reflect anymore.
- Magic Reflect now blocks a single hit from Starfall.
- Zoology skills were increased by 5% bonus to a total of 20% to damage reduction and damage given from/to those specific animals at max lore for that specific animal (ex. Ursidae, Equidae, etc).
- The following spells will no longer do damage to players and AI inside player-built houses. Firestorm, Hail storm, Roaring wind, and Starfall.
- Increased Direwolf pet points from 23 to 26 at level 50.
- Increased Rally Pack duration to 10 seconds.
- Increased Coordinated Hunt duration to 10 seconds, and increased damage bonus to pets to +50%.
- Increased Canine Concentration duration to 20 seconds.
- Increased Agile Evasion duration to 10 seconds.
- Decreased Risen Taurdog damage mod by 10%.
- Increased Risen White Bear damage mod by 15%.
- Increased Rider Weight Threshold of all risen mounts.Combat
- Weakspot hits now properly penetrate pet armor.
- Handle hits now reduce damage by a flat 55%, up from previous 40%.
AI
- Increased the minimum distance between an AI and a player when being attacked. E.g. like zombies got a little bit too close to players in the previous patch.
- Fixed the leashing behavior of AI to prevent them from leashing too early.
- Increased damage of Outlaw Bandits and adjusted their behaviors.
Misc Changes
- Adjusted the spacing of pet frames.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with houses being guild-flagged.
- Fixed an issue which resulted in random pickables not being picked up when interacted with.
- Fixed the annoying "bouncing capes" on other players that would happen when you turn around. It was rendering optimization related.
- Fixed an issue where players and pets were momentarily detected as not being in a house when logging in.
- Combining vials and kegs should not make them vanish anymore.
- Fixed an issue where player-built homes had a "shed" looking LOD billboard.
- Fixed an issue causing Miasma to not do damage when the caster was too far away from the spell.
- Fixed an issue where your last arrow in your quiver would never be able to weakspot.
- Reverted size change from the patch because it caused some issues with attribute points.
- Fixed a bug causing pets to follow player ghosts who were their target before they died
- Fixed a visual bug that could occur with the sky when your FOV was higher than average.
- Fixed an issue causing Lightning ball to do unintended high damage in some cases.
- Fixed an issue causing Lightning ball to deal damage twice in some cases.
Known Issues
- There is an issue with players being able to invite a passenger on their risen horses and risen molvas but the passenger does not see a “Hold R to mount”-message. We are troubleshooting the issue.
