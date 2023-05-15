Mischievous Monday #33

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new ultra minion has been added called the Magma Gargantuan, who is the pinnacle specimen of Giants. He launches his many swollen balls that ooze out with lava which hurt and greatly slows down everybody that touches it, including Bosses, Blessed meanies, and even you (so watch out!) There's the usual ultra achievement for summoning him.

A new map has been added called the Restless Abyss. It is a place of ghosts and Restless Monoliths which will constantly emerge and will eventually activate on their own if you don't do so first. The doorways in this cave also constantly shift, so you best be prepared for a crevice opening behind you just when you thought you were safe! There's the usual Skirmish score achievement for it too.

Some new boneraise items have been added that may be offered to you...

Barrowing Band: This simply raises 3 stinky Barrow Boners. It's mainly just so you can add Barrowers in the Creative Plaything, and acts as a fail-safe for if you Banish too many of the regular Skellies.

Bonebrobigly Destineous: This can transform a Bro into a random Big Bro.

Beastilous Destineous: One for the Beast Whisperer class... this sacrifices an un-upgraded Tamed minion for a random upgraded Tamed minion.

Some class related meta changes and new meta...

Deprived Wretch - New Meta Added - Soulen Boners: Gives 1-6 Barrow Boners when picking up a Hero Soul.

Deprived Wretch - Boner Gang: This now starts you with 1-3 Barrow Boners (instead of +2).

Vampire Survivor - Sinfulus Bellows: This now also allows you summon up to 3 extra Deamonic Batties (they are ignored for Deamon max cap purposes).

Sorcerer Hollow - Sinfulus Majicks: This now also allows you summon up to 3 extra Deamonic Doppelgangers (they are ignored for Deamon max cap purposes).

Gangly Grafted - New Meta - Magma Maximus: This allows you raise up to 3 Magma Gargantuan minions, but not any Diablos.

Sprout Brotatoes - Fruitikeeni Cultivation: This has been replaced with Brodacious Maximus which allows you raise up to 3 Brodacious Brozilla minions, but not any Diablos.

Imp Contraprioneer - Deamonous Trappers: This has been replaced with Sinfulus Trappers, which allows you to summon Deamonic Implings without need of a Hero Soul, and you can summon up to 3 extra (they are ignored for Deamon max cap purposes).

Other new stuff...

Added 4 new Relics: Giantum Serum, Hulking Fists, Stolen Sininity, Chakra Talisman.

Added 4 new Spells: Soothing Esuna, Lavalous Leakage, Noblemen Lure, Poisonous Seed.

Added 4 new Architect Contraptions: Sinful Artifact, Blessful Artifact, Restless Monolith, Reflection Pool.

Other misc stuff...

Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.

Changed some of the Class meta wording to be more clear what they do.

Deamonic Giantous minion: They have been renamed to Giantous Sinner and are now classed as a Giant (instead of Deamon).

Brodacious Brozilla: They now require 3 different Big Bro minions to raise them.

Money Bag relic: This can no longer be Banished (since it's used as a fail-safe for when you run out of relics).

Barrow Bonebolster spell: This spell now works with the Beast Whisperer class, in which case it upgrades/multiplies a random un-upgraded Tamed minion.

Junk Box contraption: Reduced its cost to 1500 (from 2000).

Bloodum Barrel contraption: Increased its cost to 250.

Other bug fixes...

Soul Meta: Re-rolling a Boneraise gained from a Hero Soul pickup was giving an extra Soul meta.

Player: When moving diagonally you could sometimes get stuck on terrain that had an usual collision box.

Brodacious Brozilla minion: The minions it offered to sacrifice could sometimes be all of the same type.

Brodacious Brozilla minion: When playing as a Doll Maker or Beast Whisperer some other boneraises would override the Brozilla offering (making him difficult to get).

Blacksmith / Soul Dealer event: The initial delay before the controls became active was very short.

Fixed some typos.

Enjoy! :]