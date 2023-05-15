 Skip to content

Innkeeper's Basement update for 15 May 2023

Version 0.25 - released! Basic tutorial included.

Version 0.25 - released! Basic tutorial included.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

UX:
  1. Updated Mage's "Body To Spirit" description -> "Stamina cost multiplied by 2, refund 1 mana for each pure mana card used."
  2. Updated Assassin's "Sharp Eye" description -> "Every card that deals damage is penetrating."
  3. Updated Gnome unlock description -> “Win while having only free cards.”
  4. When pushing a unit (e.g: via kick) into an occupied tile, a hint shows up "Cannot move, tile occupied."
  5. Added custom cursor (to enable/disable go to settings->input).
  6. When hovering over race/class with too many cards to display them all - cards slide automatically from left to right.
  7. Changed wording in the game from "remove a card" to "destroy a card" (some people confused "remove" with "discard").
  8. Hovering over a card in Karma Shop now shows that card.
  9. Texts on items are now centered.
    10."Changed loot/chest bonuses descriptions to “Heal X health”/”Gain X gold”, so they are more intuitive.
  10. Hints like "there are no more points of interest on this level" vanishes slower now.
  11. Chest window title changed to “Use one:”.
  12. Updated attack of opportunity warning: “When you leave this floor, all discovered enemies will attack you once. Do you want to proceed?”
  13. Added “The shopkeeper returned your X.” log if the card is not sold.
  14. Snow effect temporarily removed (hey, winter season is long gone!).
  15. The game shows next 6 dungeon unlocks instead of 3.
  16. Added VFX for silenced units.
  17. Added VFX for destroyed cards.
  18. Unit names no longer display on the monster, but can be enabled (settings->UI).
  19. Reworked unit info display (now displays regen/degen too!).
  20. New card frames - now each card rarity has it’s own frame, you can find the rarity gem in top-center socket of each card now!
  21. Changed Campfire “Leave.” option to “Leave for now.”
  22. Tiny Treasure Room event - now it is possible to take the crown, even if there are no monsters on the level.
  23. Rephrased the joke description of “Heart of Emptiness” to a more obvious one: “Rumor has it, that only Virgo, the celestial virgin, can never feel empty.”
UI:
  1. New user interface for Shop.
Other:
  1. Added a simple tutorial (tutorial progress can be reset in options->UI).
  2. Added credits.
  3. Draconis unlock requirement changed.
  4. As some people considered “Curse of Wokeness” offensive, name updated to “Curse of Greed”.
Content:
  1. Added two new dungeons:
    Undercity of the Dead
    Gargoyle Dungeon
Optimization:
  1. Character creation scene should no longer cause a huge FPS drop during animations.
Balance:
  1. Updated level scaling of units to be less exponential.
  2. Changes in content:
    Buffs:
  3. Adventurer's "Fishing" perk -> from "1% every turn" to "every 10 turns".
  4. Petrification (25%->40%)
  5. Masterful Sculpting (10%->25%)
  6. Second Wind health cost (50->40).
  7. “Scientific Magic” perk -> cost increase for mana cards changed from x2 to +2
  8. “Banish” card -> removed “lose all stamina and mana” effect.

Nerfs:

  1. Adventurer's base stats nerfed (compensation for buffed perk):
    Health: +5 -> -5
    Armor: +0 -> -10
    Stamina: +5 -> +0
    Strength: +1 -> -1
    Magic: +1 -> -1
Bugfixes:
  1. Silence no longer disables chest/fragment spawn from elites.
  2. Slime no longer reveal tiles around itself upon death.
  3. Game saves set resolution correctly now.
  4. Game save import sets up the flags of cleared dungeons correctly now.
  5. Classes with multi-word name no longer can corrupt save file and thus disable ability to “continue”.
  6. Lingering cards save their duration properly now.
  7. You no longer can get “minus” gold in shop.
  8. Lingering cards duration updates correctly now, whenever skipping a tile by a special action (like campfire).
  9. Killing a unit without using a card no longer triggers Mage unlock.
  10. Re-entering the arena no longer bugs out units within and units spawn properly.
  11. After completing the dungeon, the cleared dungeons flags update properly now.
  12. Spamming campfire no longer disables drawing cards altogether.

