Version 0.25 - released! Basic tutorial included.

Changelog:
UX:
- Updated Mage's "Body To Spirit" description -> "Stamina cost multiplied by 2, refund 1 mana for each pure mana card used."
- Updated Assassin's "Sharp Eye" description -> "Every card that deals damage is penetrating."
- Updated Gnome unlock description -> “Win while having only free cards.”
- When pushing a unit (e.g: via kick) into an occupied tile, a hint shows up "Cannot move, tile occupied."
- Added custom cursor (to enable/disable go to settings->input).
- When hovering over race/class with too many cards to display them all - cards slide automatically from left to right.
- Changed wording in the game from "remove a card" to "destroy a card" (some people confused "remove" with "discard").
- Hovering over a card in Karma Shop now shows that card.
- Texts on items are now centered.
Changed loot/chest bonuses descriptions to "Heal X health"/"Gain X gold", so they are more intuitive.
- Hints like "there are no more points of interest on this level" vanishes slower now.
- Chest window title changed to “Use one:”.
- Updated attack of opportunity warning: “When you leave this floor, all discovered enemies will attack you once. Do you want to proceed?”
- Added “The shopkeeper returned your X.” log if the card is not sold.
- Snow effect temporarily removed (hey, winter season is long gone!).
- The game shows next 6 dungeon unlocks instead of 3.
- Added VFX for silenced units.
- Added VFX for destroyed cards.
- Unit names no longer display on the monster, but can be enabled (settings->UI).
- Reworked unit info display (now displays regen/degen too!).
- New card frames - now each card rarity has it’s own frame, you can find the rarity gem in top-center socket of each card now!
- Changed Campfire “Leave.” option to “Leave for now.”
- Tiny Treasure Room event - now it is possible to take the crown, even if there are no monsters on the level.
- Rephrased the joke description of “Heart of Emptiness” to a more obvious one: “Rumor has it, that only Virgo, the celestial virgin, can never feel empty.”
UI:
- New user interface for Shop.
Other:
- Added a simple tutorial (tutorial progress can be reset in options->UI).
- Added credits.
- Draconis unlock requirement changed.
- As some people considered “Curse of Wokeness” offensive, name updated to “Curse of Greed”.
Content:
- Added two new dungeons:
Undercity of the Dead
Gargoyle Dungeon
Optimization:
- Character creation scene should no longer cause a huge FPS drop during animations.
Balance:
- Updated level scaling of units to be less exponential.
- Changes in content:
Buffs:
- Adventurer's "Fishing" perk -> from "1% every turn" to "every 10 turns".
- Petrification (25%->40%)
- Masterful Sculpting (10%->25%)
- Second Wind health cost (50->40).
- “Scientific Magic” perk -> cost increase for mana cards changed from x2 to +2
- “Banish” card -> removed “lose all stamina and mana” effect.
Nerfs:
- Adventurer's base stats nerfed (compensation for buffed perk):
Health: +5 -> -5
Armor: +0 -> -10
Stamina: +5 -> +0
Strength: +1 -> -1
Magic: +1 -> -1
Bugfixes:
- Silence no longer disables chest/fragment spawn from elites.
- Slime no longer reveal tiles around itself upon death.
- Game saves set resolution correctly now.
- Game save import sets up the flags of cleared dungeons correctly now.
- Classes with multi-word name no longer can corrupt save file and thus disable ability to “continue”.
- Lingering cards save their duration properly now.
- You no longer can get “minus” gold in shop.
- Lingering cards duration updates correctly now, whenever skipping a tile by a special action (like campfire).
- Killing a unit without using a card no longer triggers Mage unlock.
- Re-entering the arena no longer bugs out units within and units spawn properly.
- After completing the dungeon, the cleared dungeons flags update properly now.
- Spamming campfire no longer disables drawing cards altogether.
Changed files in this update