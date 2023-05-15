 Skip to content

Space Voyage: The Puzzle Game update for 15 May 2023

New Update: Stage 6!

Share · View all patches · Build 11236571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update features 6 new levels, introducing the new movable item: The Reflector.
Jump in to find out what it does!

