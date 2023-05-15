Hotfix 0.8.3.2b

Minor change
- Game is now internally tracking kill for each enemy, this will be used for the bestiary later on.
Fixes
- Getting a new buff stack added after your stack count was capped reseting the buff effect to level 1 until a new stack could be added (that fix the 999 stack lust bug)
- Minor visual bug on a few stage objective when taking a requirement modifier not changing color at the right time.
- Defend shop-keeper stage in No-Shop challenge actually giving out a normal shop as a stage rewards - The shop is kept but you cannot reroll the shop
- Artifact from challenge being removed from player inventory when starting the game but still having effect, this lead to Plexus' sadism being impossible to lose
Modding Fixes
- Custom Challenges modifier should now be able to add starting card (it was called before player initiation, not it is properly called after)
Changed files in this update