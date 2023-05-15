 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 15 May 2023

Hotfix 0.8.3.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 11236556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor change

  • Game is now internally tracking kill for each enemy, this will be used for the bestiary later on.

Fixes

  • Getting a new buff stack added after your stack count was capped reseting the buff effect to level 1 until a new stack could be added (that fix the 999 stack lust bug)
  • Minor visual bug on a few stage objective when taking a requirement modifier not changing color at the right time.
  • Defend shop-keeper stage in No-Shop challenge actually giving out a normal shop as a stage rewards - The shop is kept but you cannot reroll the shop
  • Artifact from challenge being removed from player inventory when starting the game but still having effect, this lead to Plexus' sadism being impossible to lose

Modding Fixes

  • Custom Challenges modifier should now be able to add starting card (it was called before player initiation, not it is properly called after)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link