Jessica's Uncomfortable Hanukkah Adventure update for 15 May 2023

.35 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11236542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added herbicide bomb powerup, though you cannot access it yet
  • added plant life in a few places you could kill with it
  • added some enemies to hub level
  • changed health/Ki restoratives to be less ugly
  • Ki/health restoratives should vanish immediately if you've already got full

