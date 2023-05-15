- added herbicide bomb powerup, though you cannot access it yet
- added plant life in a few places you could kill with it
- added some enemies to hub level
- changed health/Ki restoratives to be less ugly
- Ki/health restoratives should vanish immediately if you've already got full
Jessica's Uncomfortable Hanukkah Adventure update for 15 May 2023
.35 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
