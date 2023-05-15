- Adjusted AI placements for golems on cave end tile and crystal cave tile.
- Added text to new game button on home page to explain save / settings reset.
- Fixed gap on dark fortress staircase tile.
- Added pachinko to dark fortress end tile.
- Fixed loot chests on dungeon cells tile.
Secrets of the Witch House update for 15 May 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
