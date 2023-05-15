 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 15 May 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11236509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted AI placements for golems on cave end tile and crystal cave tile.
  • Added text to new game button on home page to explain save / settings reset.
  • Fixed gap on dark fortress staircase tile.
  • Added pachinko to dark fortress end tile.
  • Fixed loot chests on dungeon cells tile.

Changed files in this update

