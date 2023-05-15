 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 15 May 2023

Renpy 8.1 Official, JSON, Some content setter fixes...

Share · View all patches · Build 11236376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Renpy 8.1 has rolled out the last day or so. I am going to check to see how Tom is going to do bug fixes because he thinking of changing the process. Bug fixes will get rolled out one way while new features will go rolled out another. Once I figured out what he is doing, I will monitor the bug fixes and apply them to this as soon as possible.

  • JSON. They are in the defines.rpa, but basically they will support some of the functions. For example, Mock chapters (see after Begin) and Chapters share the same json variable. :) The main reason is to allow to me to edit them without making the screen associated with it unwieldy.

  • Also updated Lore so it look like it is in the Extra menu like the others.

  • Some bubble corrections.

  • I am still working on the Council Chapter...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link