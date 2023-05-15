-
Renpy 8.1 has rolled out the last day or so. I am going to check to see how Tom is going to do bug fixes because he thinking of changing the process. Bug fixes will get rolled out one way while new features will go rolled out another. Once I figured out what he is doing, I will monitor the bug fixes and apply them to this as soon as possible.
JSON. They are in the defines.rpa, but basically they will support some of the functions. For example, Mock chapters (see after Begin) and Chapters share the same json variable. :) The main reason is to allow to me to edit them without making the screen associated with it unwieldy.
Also updated Lore so it look like it is in the Extra menu like the others.
Some bubble corrections.
I am still working on the Council Chapter...
Fire of Life: New Day update for 15 May 2023
Renpy 8.1 Official, JSON, Some content setter fixes...
