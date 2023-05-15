Added hide all popup text option to gameplay settings
Added pet to the campfire screen if one is equipped
Updated Prestige screen to display level requirement and disable the button when below level 100
Updated pets to collect coins and items nearby. Items will not be collected/targeted while inventory is full
Updated Shield Bash and Parry to be able to cancel after selecting the skill again
Updated normal chests (not locked inside a room) to have a 50% chance to spawn an equipment while level 3+
Fixed Archer’s vault not working on fences with eggs
Fixed battery icon in settings not displaying properly when full
Fixed pausing double xp not saving after closing the game
Fixed text displaying “!” for every pickup when double xp is activated
Fixed attack spots not pausing when the enemy is no longer active due to distance from player
Fixed Dark Slash not registering the edge tiles of bosses as targetable
Fixed sound issues with using fenced door with pet
Fixed fenced door not properly closing when knocked back from a fenced door
Fixed Hp Efficiency not working with Regen Potion
Fixed game over screen being interrupted with Wraith dialogue when the player dies the same turn as the wraith’s end timer
Fixed skin not animating on campfire screen
Fixed tutorial allowing more than 1 free upgrade towards helmet
Fixed equip from inventory not displaying correct text for what you equipped
Fixed game not checking time data before saving. This led to incorrect time stamps when cross syncing.
Fixed equipment list not updating when selling, or collecting equipment
OneBit Adventure update for 15 May 2023
Hotfix v1.3.117
