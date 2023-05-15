Hotfix v1.3.117

Added hide all popup text option to gameplay settings

Added pet to the campfire screen if one is equipped

Updated Prestige screen to display level requirement and disable the button when below level 100

Updated pets to collect coins and items nearby. Items will not be collected/targeted while inventory is full

Updated Shield Bash and Parry to be able to cancel after selecting the skill again

Updated normal chests (not locked inside a room) to have a 50% chance to spawn an equipment while level 3+

Fixed Archer’s vault not working on fences with eggs

Fixed battery icon in settings not displaying properly when full

Fixed pausing double xp not saving after closing the game

Fixed text displaying “!” for every pickup when double xp is activated

Fixed attack spots not pausing when the enemy is no longer active due to distance from player

Fixed Dark Slash not registering the edge tiles of bosses as targetable

Fixed sound issues with using fenced door with pet

Fixed fenced door not properly closing when knocked back from a fenced door

Fixed Hp Efficiency not working with Regen Potion

Fixed game over screen being interrupted with Wraith dialogue when the player dies the same turn as the wraith’s end timer

Fixed skin not animating on campfire screen

Fixed tutorial allowing more than 1 free upgrade towards helmet

Fixed equip from inventory not displaying correct text for what you equipped

Fixed game not checking time data before saving. This led to incorrect time stamps when cross syncing.

Fixed equipment list not updating when selling, or collecting equipment