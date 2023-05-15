- New [Spirit Wind Elixir]：Cost 20% Spirit Stones, the CD is fixed at 50%
- [Realm Elixir] Spirit Stones +5%, Min. 6 Spirit Stones
- [Recovery Elixir]: Restores 30% HP → 50%HP
- Remove [Life Saving Recovery Elixir].
Infinite Tao update for 15 May 2023
【0516】Update
