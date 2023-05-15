 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 15 May 2023

【0516】Update

Last edited by Wendy

  • New [Spirit Wind Elixir]：Cost 20% Spirit Stones, the CD is fixed at 50%
  • [Realm Elixir] Spirit Stones +5%, Min. 6 Spirit Stones
  • [Recovery Elixir]: Restores 30% HP → 50%HP
  • Remove [Life Saving Recovery Elixir].

