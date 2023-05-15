War Brokers v488 Update

War Brokers v488
- New game mode, Gun Game!
- Gun Game replaces Package Drop and runs on most maps
- Fix remote auto sniper sound
- Skipping a mission is now free, but you do not get the reward
- Added key bindings for fire and knife
- Added kill triggers outside Dead City to prevent people from hoping over the outer wall
- New items coming in the store!
- Medium health is now a box of Joja's Pizza
- Parachute sound spatialization bug fixed
- Updated Japanese translation
- Lowered use time on full health from 7 seconds to 5.5 seconds
