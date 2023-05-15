 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Brokers update for 15 May 2023

War Brokers v488 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11236227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v488
2023-05-15

  • New game mode, Gun Game!
  • Gun Game replaces Package Drop and runs on most maps
  • Fix remote auto sniper sound
  • Skipping a mission is now free, but you do not get the reward
  • Added key bindings for fire and knife
  • Added kill triggers outside Dead City to prevent people from hoping over the outer wall
  • New items coming in the store!
  • Medium health is now a box of Joja's Pizza
  • Parachute sound spatialization bug fixed
  • Updated Japanese translation
  • Lowered use time on full health from 7 seconds to 5.5 seconds

Changed files in this update

War Brokers BETA PC Depot 750471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link