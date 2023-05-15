 Skip to content

Brave Dungeon -The Meaning of Justice- update for 15 May 2023

ver 1.05.07

Build 11236226

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update
ver 1.05.07

Fixed a problem in which the display position of some enemies was out of alignment.
Fixed a freeze on the aerial special.
Fixed a display misalignment in the simplified version of the overall map.

