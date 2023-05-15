Hotfix 0.24402

0.24402
Player
- Fixed character sheet showing wrong name of class when switching characters.
World
- Fixed a bug where the game would load the wrong world data for a character.
0.24401
Important
- Options will be reset upon updating to this version.
- Changed the way dialogs are saved. This might cause unexpected behavior savegames from previous versions.
Items
- Item Grade for Blueprints not showing anymore, because Blueprints have no Grade.
- Items with an alchemical affix now have marked icons in the inventory and a special detail hover info.
Player
- Fixed a problem where ritual fire menu would not open when player reaches it after clicking it.
- Fixed player sometimes not dashing correctly on slopes.
- Fixed a bug where the second character created in a session wrongly loaded the data for picked up quest items from the first.
Enemies
- Enemies cannot be cheesed anymore by the player hinding in a safe area and attacking from there: enemies will leave.
- Fixed a bug where enemies could be seen although shown on map.
NPCs
- Slightly increased Plato's attack cooldown.
Various
- Added settings for dialog volume. Note that this is only relevant for the intro cinematic at the moment.
- Changed savegame structure for rituals cast, might reset old characters rituals cast list.
- Compass rotating with camera set to ON by default.
- Added a button to open the level map to the compass.
- Added a hint system for quests. Every quest now has a "hint" button that gives you a step by step guide through the quest.
Changed files in this update