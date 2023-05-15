 Skip to content

BattleJuice Alchemist Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Hotfix 0.24402

Build 11236136

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.24402

Player

  • Fixed character sheet showing wrong name of class when switching characters.

World

  • Fixed a bug where the game would load the wrong world data for a character.

0.24401

Important

  • Options will be reset upon updating to this version.
  • Changed the way dialogs are saved. This might cause unexpected behavior savegames from previous versions.

Items

  • Item Grade for Blueprints not showing anymore, because Blueprints have no Grade.
  • Items with an alchemical affix now have marked icons in the inventory and a special detail hover info.

Player

  • Fixed a problem where ritual fire menu would not open when player reaches it after clicking it.
  • Fixed player sometimes not dashing correctly on slopes.
  • Fixed a bug where the second character created in a session wrongly loaded the data for picked up quest items from the first.

Enemies

  • Enemies cannot be cheesed anymore by the player hinding in a safe area and attacking from there: enemies will leave.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies could be seen although shown on map.

NPCs

  • Slightly increased Plato's attack cooldown.

Various

  • Added settings for dialog volume. Note that this is only relevant for the intro cinematic at the moment.
  • Changed savegame structure for rituals cast, might reset old characters rituals cast list.
  • Compass rotating with camera set to ON by default.
  • Added a button to open the level map to the compass.
  • Added a hint system for quests. Every quest now has a "hint" button that gives you a step by step guide through the quest.

