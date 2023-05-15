Test Branch Update! (Beta 10.0.4)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed enemy spawns not changing between retries
- Fixed some stairs not being walkable
- Fixed the displayed floor when selecting a sniping agent
- Fixed agents snapping to the idle stance at the end of replays
- Fixed the floors and ceilings not being selectable in the mission editor
- Fixed campaign missions not being available in demo/prologue builds
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed files in this update