No Plan B update for 15 May 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 10.0.4)

Build 11236106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed enemy spawns not changing between retries
  • Fixed some stairs not being walkable
  • Fixed the displayed floor when selecting a sniping agent
  • Fixed agents snapping to the idle stance at the end of replays
  • Fixed the floors and ceilings not being selectable in the mission editor
  • Fixed campaign missions not being available in demo/prologue builds

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

