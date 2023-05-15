 Skip to content

TerraScape update for 15 May 2023

Bugfix 0.9.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Correctly adapt mouse buttons when RMB is set as primary in Windows
  • Correctly track Merged Building unlocks Multiplayer (glossary unlocks, achievements)
  • Fixed Build Overlay of Merged Buildings in Multiplayer
  • Show save dialog when selecting back to main menu/retry from map rating window
  • Adjusted Medal scores for some Puzzle Terras (Take Square, Village People, Keep it Up, O Apple Tree, Ferry Tales, Mainstream, Stadtromantik, I beg your Garden and especially: A Chappel a Day)

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

