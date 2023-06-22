🏛️ Venus is here! 🌿

We are happy to announce that the very last DLC for Concordia: Digital Edition is now released!

**

🌿 What can you expect from Venus?🌿

**



The most important feature is Teamplay Mode - with Venus you and your friend can partner up to compete with other teams in up to 6 players mode! And that's not all!

⚖️ Teamplay Mode ⚖️

Join forces with your friends in business endeavors in ancient Rome!

🌿 Venus offers players a team variant of classic Concordia for 4 to 6 players divided into teams of two. The team partners win and lose together and are affected by each other’s actions.

🗺️ New maps! 🗺️

That's right - the DLC contains 3 new maps!

🌿 Ionium is a map with two variants - a large 30 City map and a small 22 City map, which introduces a land bridge between the ancient cities of Brundisium and Apollonia; Land Colonists can cross it, but can not stay on that connection.

🌿 Hellas is a medium-sized map with 25 Cities and 10 Provinces and no additional rules

With Venus, Season Pass is complete!

It was a long journey but now we are at its end! With Venus, the Season Pass is complete! We would like to thank all of you for this amazing dive into ancient Rome - no matter if you had the Season Pass from the very beginning or you just bought it today! For now, we are not planning on releasing any more DLCs for Concordia but this might change in the future. :) Is there anything you would like us to work on? Let us know in the comments!

Don't let this awesome DLC miss you! Grab your friends and play Venus together! Teamplay Mode is on!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707532/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Venus/

If you are a Season Pass owner - congratulations, you now have Venus unlocked! Go play! 🙂

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708670/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Season_Pass

As promised we keep fixing any issues that stop your trading empire in Concordia: Digital Edition from expanding! Check out what we changed this time!

[Feature] Venus has been released!

[Fix] Card's artwork is now correctly displayed in the Cards Bank.

[Fix] Personality Card description is now correctly displayed on the Player's Information screen.

[Fix] Issues with "any goods" purchases displayed have been fixed.

[Fix] Controller controls have been improved.

[Fix] Venus rules described in the Rulebook have been improved.

[Fix] Cards are now properly displayed in the Rulebook.

[Fix] Confirm button's size has been increased.

[Fix] Card details are now easier to access.

[Fix] Localization update.

[Fix] App notifications have been updated.

That's all for today! Keep expanding your Roman Trading Empire on new lands! ;)

Cheers!