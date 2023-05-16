GAME UPDATE 1.0.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11235982 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Just a few bugfixes for this one:

Fixed: Profile deletion not working correctly.

Fixed: "Art Shop" (Unlock 5 liveries) achievement not triggering in Extended game mode.

Fixed: Starting a new game from the main menu (without restarting the application) after a current one where ALL upgrades have been purchased would result in no currency being dropped by enemies.

Fixed: Quitting game after completing a 1- or 2-stage zone (i.e. after boss destroyed) wouldn't save progress correctly i.e. player would return to gameplay stage rather than map screen.

In case of issues, the previous version of the build can be accessed through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and entering "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.2.5).

Thanks,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)