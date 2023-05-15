-
Improved capital ship combat movement particularly when large number of capital ships attack single target.
Improved ship response to Tide in Avarice.
Fixed Boron Queen Carrier and Kingdom End Fleet in Boron plot being boardable.
Fixed Holy Three-Dimensionality mission getting stuck if destination station's dock destroyed.
Fixed signal leak generation during Court Case mission of Split Story.
Fixed welfare module research mission sometimes getting stuck if signal leak destroyed.
Fixed capital ships jumping through gates sometimes materialising very far from exit gate.
Fixed stations sometimes not offering rewards for destroying hostile ships close to them.
Fixed ships getting stuck indefinitely trying to get out of ship storage.
Fixed autopilot not properly disengaging when active while player teleports away.
Fixed ware exchange sometimes resulting in involved ship being unresponsive indefinitely.
Fixed attack subordinates not engaging commander's targets after first one when there are multiple targets.
Fixed inactive subordinates assigned to intercept or bombard not engaging hostile targets when set to launch while hostile targets already in radar range.
Fixed patrolling ships and interceptor subordinates engaging pods and space suits by default.
Fixed Boron Ray sometimes not firing main battery when it should.
Fixed several issues with fallback code to separate stuck ships.
Fixed pirate ships sometimes assuming cover identity while under fire.
X4: Foundations update for 15 May 2023
Update 6.00 HF 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
X4: Foundations Main Data 2 Depot 392162
X4: Foundations Main Windows Depot 392163
X4: Foundations Main Linux Depot 392164
X4: Split Vendetta (1133000) Depot Depot 1133000
X4: Tides of Avarice (1701060) Depot Depot 1701060
X4: Kingdom End (1990040) Depot Depot 1990040
Changed files in this update