 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X4: Foundations update for 15 May 2023

Update 6.00 HF 5

Share · View all patches · Build 11235959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved capital ship combat movement particularly when large number of capital ships attack single target.

  • Improved ship response to Tide in Avarice.

  • Fixed Boron Queen Carrier and Kingdom End Fleet in Boron plot being boardable.

  • Fixed Holy Three-Dimensionality mission getting stuck if destination station's dock destroyed.

  • Fixed signal leak generation during Court Case mission of Split Story.

  • Fixed welfare module research mission sometimes getting stuck if signal leak destroyed.

  • Fixed capital ships jumping through gates sometimes materialising very far from exit gate.

  • Fixed stations sometimes not offering rewards for destroying hostile ships close to them.

  • Fixed ships getting stuck indefinitely trying to get out of ship storage.

  • Fixed autopilot not properly disengaging when active while player teleports away.

  • Fixed ware exchange sometimes resulting in involved ship being unresponsive indefinitely.

  • Fixed attack subordinates not engaging commander's targets after first one when there are multiple targets.

  • Fixed inactive subordinates assigned to intercept or bombard not engaging hostile targets when set to launch while hostile targets already in radar range.

  • Fixed patrolling ships and interceptor subordinates engaging pods and space suits by default.

  • Fixed Boron Ray sometimes not firing main battery when it should.

  • Fixed several issues with fallback code to separate stuck ships.

  • Fixed pirate ships sometimes assuming cover identity while under fire.

Changed files in this update

X4: Foundations Main Data 2 Depot 392162
  • Loading history…
X4: Foundations Main Windows Depot 392163
  • Loading history…
X4: Foundations Main Linux Depot 392164
  • Loading history…
X4: Split Vendetta (1133000) Depot Depot 1133000
  • Loading history…
X4: Tides of Avarice (1701060) Depot Depot 1701060
  • Loading history…
X4: Kingdom End (1990040) Depot Depot 1990040
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link