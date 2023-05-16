Developer Update: Fixes, Enhancements, and a Touch of Realism!

Greetings, dear players!

We hope you've been enjoying your time in the vibrant Los Angeles through the eyes of our starry-eyed writer. We've been listening closely to your feedback and have been hard at work to make your experience even better. In today's developer update, we're thrilled to announce several exciting fixes and enhancements that will address some issues you've encountered. Let's dive right in!

Tutorial Fixes:

We understand the importance of a smooth and informative tutorial, and we've made some necessary adjustments to ensure it provides a clearer understanding of the mechanics and gameplay.

Zoomed Loading Saves:

One frustrating issue that some players have faced is a random zoomed appearance when loading a save. Rest assured, our team has been diligently working on a fix to ensure that loading a save always maintains the correct visual perspective and gives our characters some personal space!

Background Audio Preservation:

We've made changes to how audio is handled during loading. Now, when you load a save, the background audio will seamlessly transition and continue playing, just as you left it!

Version Number on Main Menu:

To keep you informed and up-to-date, we've added a version number display to the main menu. This way, you can easily check which version of the game you're currently playing and stay in sync with any future updates and improvements.

Improved Interaction with Intimate Scenes:

We've made significant adjustments to the way interactions with intimate scenes work. Through a combination of clickable actions and automation, we believe we have resolved an issue where manual interactions were not functioning as intended. Now you can fully immerse yourself in these moments without any disruptions.

Expanded Save and Load Slots:

Your feedback has been loud and clear—we understand that more save and load slots are needed to accommodate your growing journey. We've expanded the slots from 39 to a whopping 99, giving you ample space to capture and revisit your favourite moments.

Main Menu Audio Listener Fix:

We've identified and fixed an issue where the main menu audio listener would remain active even after starting the game. This fix ensures a smooth transition from the main menu to gameplay without any audio anomalies.

Enhanced Debug Log:

To improve stability and performance, we've added key points to the Debug log. This enhancement will aid our development team in identifying and resolving hard-to-pinpoint errors, resulting in a more polished and seamless experience for you!

Character Name Limit:

To prevent text overload, we've implemented a character name limit. This ensures that names remain legible and comfortably fit within the dialogue boxes, maintaining a clean and visually pleasing appearance.

Preserving Audio Effects in Saves:

We've implemented a fix that ensures audio effects are correctly added to new or overridden saves. Now you can continue the story without worrying about audio effects going missing or corrupting existing saves.

Farewell to Early Access Pop-up:

We heard your feedback loud and clear, and we agree—the Early Access pop-up at the start was an unnecessary interruption. We've decided to remove it, allowing you to jump right into the captivating world of Unscripted without any unnecessary distractions.

Small UI Fixes:

Lastly, we've addressed several minor UI issues that could occasionally hinder your gameplay experience. These small fixes enhance the overall visual appeal and ensure a seamless interface for you to navigate.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our players for your invaluable feedback and support. Your passion and dedication inspire us to continue refining and expanding this immersive experience. Please keep sharing your thoughts and experiences with us—we're always listening!

Stay tuned for more updates and improvements in the near future. We can't wait to see you continue your adventures on the streets of LA in Unscripted!

Wishing you love, success, and finally selling a script,

The Unscripted Development Team