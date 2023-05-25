 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Synth Riders update for 25 May 2023

Minor Release - Version 2.3.25.a2

Share · View all patches · Build 11235893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Synth Riders puts the "Free" back into "Freestyle Dance Rhythm Game"!

Look out for Duko's "Get Up On My Keys" arriving in-game for FREE in the Ninety9Lives Music Pack.
Join us over the following weeks, as we shine a spotlight on this pack of streamer and creator friendly music with weekly Challenges.. and more surprises to come!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!

Follow Synth Riders on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and join their Discord community for more news and events.

Changed files in this update

Synth Riders Content Depot 885001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link