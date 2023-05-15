Update 0.1.6.0

Today's Patch 0.1.6.0 is for the Wildlife Acquisition System.

This system has been updated to align the functionality of habitat-based buildings, including the Protein Harvester, Biomass Generator and Fauna Trap. These buildings will consume the habitat population, which must be counteracted with a Marine Stabiliser, and a new building - the Marine Restorator.

Buildings on critical habitats will operate at a significantly reduced rate, while depleted habitats will cease to operate entirely. To combat this, a Marine Restorator module can be attached to a Marine Stabiliser, restoring depleted habitats and boosting the replenishment rate nearby.

Feature:

A new building has been implemented: The Marine Restorator.

This is an attachment module that connects to the tunnel entrance of a Marine Stabiliser, enabling the population of in-range habitats to be gradually replenished.

Marine Restorator is unlocked from the Tech Tree.

Marine Restorator UI lists habitats with attached buildings that are in range of the Marine Stabiliser.

Marine Restorator UI has a slider to represent the time for the relevant Habitats to be restored.

Restorators increase the required power of the stabiliser.

Marine Stabiliser has been updated.

Will prevent habitats in range from being depleted (will reach a critical level of 1).

Once the Habitat population reaches critical status their rate of extraction will be greatly reduced.

UI:

Updated UI for the following buildings:

Biomass Generator.

Protein Harvester.

Fauna Trap.

Advanced Fauna Trap.

Bait Selected Panel.

Marine Stabiliser.

Performance: