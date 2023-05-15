 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Surviving the Abyss update for 15 May 2023

Update 0.1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11235837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's Patch 0.1.6.0 is for the Wildlife Acquisition System.
This system has been updated to align the functionality of habitat-based buildings, including the Protein Harvester, Biomass Generator and Fauna Trap. These buildings will consume the habitat population, which must be counteracted with a Marine Stabiliser, and a new building - the Marine Restorator.
Buildings on critical habitats will operate at a significantly reduced rate, while depleted habitats will cease to operate entirely. To combat this, a Marine Restorator module can be attached to a Marine Stabiliser, restoring depleted habitats and boosting the replenishment rate nearby.

Feature:

A new building has been implemented: The Marine Restorator.

  • This is an attachment module that connects to the tunnel entrance of a Marine Stabiliser, enabling the population of in-range habitats to be gradually replenished.
  • Marine Restorator is unlocked from the Tech Tree.
  • Marine Restorator UI lists habitats with attached buildings that are in range of the Marine Stabiliser.
  • Marine Restorator UI has a slider to represent the time for the relevant Habitats to be restored.
  • Restorators increase the required power of the stabiliser.

Marine Stabiliser has been updated.

  • Will prevent habitats in range from being depleted (will reach a critical level of 1).
  • Once the Habitat population reaches critical status their rate of extraction will be greatly reduced.
UI:

Updated UI for the following buildings:

  • Biomass Generator.
  • Protein Harvester.
  • Fauna Trap.
  • Advanced Fauna Trap.
  • Bait Selected Panel.
  • Marine Stabiliser.

Performance:

  • Performance improvements for placement of buildings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1254321 Depot 1254321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link