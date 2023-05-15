Update 0.1.6.0

Today's Patch 0.1.6.0 is for the Wildlife Acquisition System.
This system has been updated to align the functionality of habitat-based buildings, including the Protein Harvester, Biomass Generator and Fauna Trap. These buildings will consume the habitat population, which must be counteracted with a Marine Stabiliser, and a new building - the Marine Restorator.
Buildings on critical habitats will operate at a significantly reduced rate, while depleted habitats will cease to operate entirely. To combat this, a Marine Restorator module can be attached to a Marine Stabiliser, restoring depleted habitats and boosting the replenishment rate nearby.
Feature:
A new building has been implemented: The Marine Restorator.
- This is an attachment module that connects to the tunnel entrance of a Marine Stabiliser, enabling the population of in-range habitats to be gradually replenished.
- Marine Restorator is unlocked from the Tech Tree.
- Marine Restorator UI lists habitats with attached buildings that are in range of the Marine Stabiliser.
- Marine Restorator UI has a slider to represent the time for the relevant Habitats to be restored.
- Restorators increase the required power of the stabiliser.
Marine Stabiliser has been updated.
- Will prevent habitats in range from being depleted (will reach a critical level of 1).
- Once the Habitat population reaches critical status their rate of extraction will be greatly reduced.
UI:
Updated UI for the following buildings:
- Biomass Generator.
- Protein Harvester.
- Fauna Trap.
- Advanced Fauna Trap.
- Bait Selected Panel.
- Marine Stabiliser.
Performance:
- Performance improvements for placement of buildings.
