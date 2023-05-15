【1.11】Patch

Hello everyone,
Here are today's updates:
- Modified the Chinese, Japanese, and English descriptions of "Pursuit" and "Commander" to better reflect their effects.
- Fixed a bug where Guo Jia's "Daylight Robbery" skill did not display the consumption message.
- Fixed a bug where Dian Wei's drawing cards did not count towards "Daylight Robbery."
- Poison bow can now stack its effect.
- Fixed a bug where Lv Meng received the 6th Target instead of Zhou Yu.
- Fixed a bug where the gold count for unlocking Claw Huangfei Electric did not include the bonus from the mine.
- Fixed an issue where treasure items that increase copper coin acquisition did not affect the additional 50 copper coins from the mine and the 900 copper coins from the 9th mine, as well as copper coins obtained during events.
- The mine's description and event description now display the increased amount of copper coins.
- Changed the effect of the Reinforcements card selection to card draw, allowing it to trigger Xiahou Dun's passive effect like other card draw cards.
- Fixed a bug where Sun Ce's card description was incorrect.
- Strengthened most of Sun Jian's faction generals and reduced the required combo points for them to be fulfilled.
I have received all suggestions and feedback, and will continue to work on updates and optimizations in the coming days.
